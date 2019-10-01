Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC) by $318,096; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Maintained by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 6,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 30,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 14.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 5,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 255,018 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.16M, up from 249,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.42. About 3.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluecrest Cap has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 78,791 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 2,449 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 5,000 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,769 shares. Old Republic accumulated 572,000 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,656 shares. 2,425 were reported by Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc. 6,260 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 7.49M shares. Schulhoff Com accumulated 11,664 shares. Foundation Resource Management, Arkansas-based fund reported 1,693 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Novare Llc has 0.71% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,134 shares to 24,252 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,312 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “IBM and Bank of China Co-Create Global Innovation Lab in Singapore – LearnBonds” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,400 were reported by Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Bancorporation Of Newtown has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Synovus Corporation has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bp Pcl owns 451,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications Incorporated reported 1.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.47% or 297,319 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 5,904 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust owns 35,319 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited has 23,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 83,506 are held by Telos Mngmt. 35,864 are owned by Markston Limited Liability Corp. 140,670 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.9% or 1.08M shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 117,342 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 67,598 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel: An Iconic Company At Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Texas man arrested after shooting gun in Intel parking lot in Chandler – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard Stock Will Keep Powering Higher in 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks to Sell In October – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.