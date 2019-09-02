Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) Analysts See $-0.73 EPS; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Its Hershey Company (HSY) Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Hershey Company (HSY) stake by 13.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,406 shares as Hershey Company (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 22,579 shares with $2.59M value, down from 25,985 last quarter. Hershey Company now has $33.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 1.03M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley

Analysts expect Hudson's Bay Company (TSE:HBC) to report $-0.73 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 37.74% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Hudson's Bay Company’s analysts see -16.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 108,067 shares traded. Hudson's Bay Company (TSE:HBC) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. $30.78M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL. Another trade for 3,100 shares valued at $490,970 was made by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Monday, August 26.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) stake by 13,123 shares to 14,744 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 12,857 shares and now owns 15,005 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hershey Announces Expansion of Snack Bar Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Announces Investments in Emerging Snacking Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -11.22% below currents $158.48 stock price. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HSY in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,240 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited owns 7,107 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 351,025 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Madison Inv Holdings, Wisconsin-based fund reported 111,673 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,731 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 5,600 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 8,866 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co reported 2,276 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Zebra Management Ltd Llc reported 2,948 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 117,093 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 104 shares. 44,303 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Captrust has 1,126 shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $340.62 million for 24.76 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.