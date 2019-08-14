Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) Analysts See $-0.53 EPS; AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES (AXIM) Shorts Increased By 120.37%

AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM) had an increase of 120.37% in short interest. AXIM’s SI was 11,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 120.37% from 5,400 shares previously. With 100,100 avg volume, 0 days are for AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s short sellers to cover AXIM’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 154,781 shares traded or 119.50% up from the average. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hudson's Bay Company (TSE:HBC) to report $-0.53 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Hudson's Bay Company’s analysts see -39.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 211,026 shares traded. Hudson's Bay Company (TSE:HBC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The Company’s stores offer fashion apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. It has a 32.81 P/E ratio. The firm operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, GALERIA Kaufhof, Galeria Inno, and Sportarena banners.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of pain, spasticity, anxiety, and other medical disorders with the application of cannabinoids based products. The company has market cap of $41.87 million. It also focuses on the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, oral health, and cosmetic products, as well as procurement of genetically and nano-controlled active ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014.