Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; Northeast Financial Consultants Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 19,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 89,318 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 108,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp reported 95,459 shares. 1.79 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 21,592 shares. 227,655 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 3,412 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 5,570 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 367,495 shares. Brookmont Cap Management invested in 11,290 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Lc accumulated 6,847 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 14,200 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 80,589 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Tru Company invested in 76,033 shares or 2.01% of the stock. invested in 6,897 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cincinnati Casualty Co invested in 1.82% or 20,000 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,590 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $101.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Cap has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Copeland Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 26,853 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 14.81 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Karpus Mgmt reported 2,109 shares stake. Chemical State Bank reported 137,800 shares stake. Mcrae Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 24,198 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Automobile Association stated it has 2.58M shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,106 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 121,829 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 191,420 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,461 shares. 2,650 are held by Cumberland Advisors.

