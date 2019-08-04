Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Stake in Prologics (PLD) Lifted by $422,166; Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 1,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.65 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,714 shares to 155,329 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 642 shares. Legacy Private Tru has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 8,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C Worldwide Group Inc Hldgs A S reported 3.37M shares or 7.54% of all its holdings. Asset Management stated it has 33,617 shares. Capital Guardian Company holds 500 shares. 44,896 are held by Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited reported 4,487 shares stake. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 12,701 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 620,059 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 50,506 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 2,591 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 5,065 shares to 18,902 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,991 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

