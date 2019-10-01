Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Stake in Danaher (DHR) Lifted as Stock Rose; Roundview Capital Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Cut as Stock Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 61,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 63,754 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 125,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 48.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 28,932 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 24,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 1.65 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Co reported 23,804 shares stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 650 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com owns 42,274 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 1.69% or 75,330 shares in its portfolio. 20,012 are owned by Nomura. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 9,347 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 17,675 shares. West Oak Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 20,989 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.82% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1,995 shares. State Street owns 0.28% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 26.05 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Legacy Private Trust accumulated 23,775 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 0.08% or 294,361 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 7,681 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,820 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 41,576 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,764 shares. Gibraltar Capital Management invested 4.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 972,767 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 1.96 million shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 2.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Rech holds 82,475 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stearns Financial Services reported 36,687 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 20,105 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund invested in 184,409 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 78,613 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hendershot Inc reported 7,200 shares. Btim reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

