Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Baystate Wealth Management Raised Stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by $639,705

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 3.31 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $157.24. About 693,963 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 15,610 shares. Smith Moore Communications accumulated 0.05% or 1,379 shares. Cidel Asset holds 1.1% or 126,069 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Butensky Cohen Financial Security stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 647,327 shares stake. Moreover, Decatur Capital Management has 1.44% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 46,534 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Investment has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 515,810 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 58,983 shares. American & has 3,825 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 1.41M shares. Hyman Charles D holds 2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 122,017 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Everence holds 7,637 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,059 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Arosa Capital LP holds 1.29% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Lc owns 37,750 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 615,216 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.48% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 909,605 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated reported 103,416 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 218,409 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Synovus Financial has 785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,734 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 2.18M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Argent owns 7,692 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 44,568 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,290 shares to 24,946 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 64,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,583 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).