Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $688,090 as Stock Value Declined; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stake Has Boosted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 311,086 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 6.90 million shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

