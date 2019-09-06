Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Raised Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $362,700; Shares Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Raised Holding by $782,492 as Stock Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 14,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 14,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 5.36M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CVS Health Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – L.A. Biz” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Management Gru holds 0.02% or 17,065 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.13% or 9,974 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP holds 14,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 641,305 are held by Asset One Communication Ltd. Howland Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.97% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 221,230 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Department reported 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Prudential holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.24 million shares. First Mercantile holds 0.17% or 13,224 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman has 111,153 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,151 shares. Bancorporation Of The West has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spf Beheer Bv invested in 2.5% or 1.14 million shares. 147,101 are held by Hemenway Tru Ltd Company.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,615 shares to 32,272 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SHV).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9,068 shares to 38,994 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,757 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).