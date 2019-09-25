Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Bankamerica (BAC); First Manhattan Company Has Cut Its Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) as Valuation Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 36,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 175,586 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, up from 139,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 37.99M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 87,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 837,983 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, down from 925,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.61 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL SEES YEAR NORMALIZED EPS AT LOWER END $2.65-$2.85 RANGE; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,159 shares to 4,845 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,531 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

