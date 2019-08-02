Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $493,350; Shares Declined; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $53.87 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 27,975 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 35,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 868,892 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 615,160 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 21.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Invest Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 10,700 shares. 29,672 were reported by Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 700 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 1.98 million shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stearns Serv Group holds 19,035 shares. Cypress Group holds 11,636 shares. 13,910 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com. Paloma Prtn holds 0.35% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 217,867 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.16M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cls Invests Limited Liability reported 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.