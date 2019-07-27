Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $429,496 as Market Valuation Rose; Oakmont Partners Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,706 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 41,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 315.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 14,368 shares as the company's stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 4,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Starbucks Stock Rose 10.2% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Satisfying Growth’: Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern holds 34,120 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 0.67% or 18,995 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,300 shares. Mirador Partners Lp owns 8,789 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings accumulated 137,877 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.08% or 21,678 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Company owns 15,143 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.20M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 3,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fragasso Gp Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,792 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Rampart Inv Ltd holds 62,066 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has invested 1.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Confluence Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.04% or 823,902 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 233,838 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan & Company Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79 shares. Haverford Trust Co holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 995,387 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 384,279 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 1.49M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 0.13% or 15,967 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 126,850 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rnc Llc reported 0.08% stake. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Middleton & Commerce Ma reported 140,149 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. First In invested in 15,991 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Apple and Intel Reportedly Close to Deal for 5G Modem Unit, Starbucks Gains Stake in Restaurant Tech Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SBUX, LEA, VNE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

