Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $354,768 as Share Value Declined; Alpha Windward Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $467,670

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,086 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 16,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,034 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 19,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Trust accumulated 56,880 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 108,810 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 8,000 were accumulated by Colrain Cap Ltd Liability. Sun Life Fin holds 0.07% or 6,959 shares in its portfolio. 188,434 are owned by Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 0.34% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 68,993 shares. Hightower Advsr stated it has 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 101,457 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 714,839 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 5,135 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Birinyi Associates has 5,795 shares. Capwealth Lc holds 0.1% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan Company has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Girard Ptnrs has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paw Cap owns 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 245,882 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 99,123 shares stake. At National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 20,030 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 7.38 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs LP holds 790,430 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Inc Ne invested in 4.53% or 298,869 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 43,891 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ims Cap Management has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.