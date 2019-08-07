Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Harris Del (HRS) Position By $900,099; Photronics (PLAB) Shorts Raised By 1.11%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 54.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,661 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)’s stock 0.00%. The Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc holds 4,753 shares with $759,000 value, down from 10,414 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $41.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 250.02% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on Top Justice Officials to Commit to Protect the Special Counsel; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Designating April 11-17, 2018 as Black Maternal Health Week; 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris and Twenty-Four Senators Call For Full Funding Of Refugee Programs; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Com; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND SAYS NON-EXEC PAUL HARRIS TO RETIRE FROM APRIL 30; 04/04/2018 – MYOK NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS CFO;FORMER CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. PLAB’s SI was 1.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 387,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s short sellers to cover PLAB’s short positions. The SI to Photronics Inc’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 246,047 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2,183 shares. New England Research Management invested in 2,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 176,626 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.07% stake. Waddell And Reed Finance invested 0.29% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). British Columbia Management holds 0.03% or 21,805 shares. Smith Salley holds 2,547 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,406 shares. 23,297 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company invested in 3,207 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.09% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,857 shares. Captrust Finance has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,362 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research accumulated 0.15% or 173,885 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 27,199 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRS in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Photronics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd holds 0% or 14,175 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.42% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 82,616 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 222,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Evergreen Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Aperio Lc has 39,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Management holds 567,500 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Donald Smith & holds 2.35M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 22,595 shares. 2.13M are owned by State Street. Blackrock has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 13,545 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt invested in 26,357 shares.

