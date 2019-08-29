Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.32 Million; Elm Ridge Management Position in Magna Intl (MGA) Has Trimmed by $1.00 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 64,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 85,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 161,768 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,332 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 28,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $362.36. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.59 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 48,603 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,070 were accumulated by Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Co. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 8,485 shares. Cambridge Advsr, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,353 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 5,690 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl Services reported 0.23% stake. Chilton Inv Company Ltd Company accumulated 229,115 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 2,302 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,506 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 29,299 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,000 shares.

