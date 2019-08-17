Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $362,700; Marathon Capital Management Has Boosted Bristol (BMY) Position by $431,601

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.48 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $119.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Secor Cap Lp accumulated 31,661 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 11,727 are held by Washington Tru. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 120,985 shares. 153,756 are owned by Gyroscope Cap Management Group Inc Inc Limited Liability. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 433,617 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 132.48M shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 7,796 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,661 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lucas Capital Mgmt has 1.98% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 11,805 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Communications invested in 83,053 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability owns 7,528 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,661 shares to 4,753 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,460 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.