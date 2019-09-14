Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Bankamerica (BAC) by $1.04 Million; American Money Management Has Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 36,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 175,586 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 139,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,463 shares to 37,531 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,310 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares to 11,909 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

