Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake in Prologics (PLD) as Stock Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Upped Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $12.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 66,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.13 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $212.68. About 187,356 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 929,154 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 12,300 shares to 497,317 shares, valued at $37.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,507 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co owns 14,401 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Lc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 28,256 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 65,215 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 75 shares. Ent Ser Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 26 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma accumulated 2.93 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,647 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 233,367 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.26% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 27,792 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 79,692 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 1,945 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 94,491 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,296 shares to 50,832 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.