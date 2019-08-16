Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $688,090 as Stock Declined; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased by $505,379 Its Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 6.54M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 45.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,166 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 15,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 4.20M shares traded or 101.32% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 98,952 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,398 shares to 134,523 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,990 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

