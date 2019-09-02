Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $362,700; Valuation Declined; Barclays Plc Has Decreased Tjx Cos New (Put) (TJX) Stake by $5.97 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) (TJX) by 78.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 112,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 2.68M are owned by Legal & General Grp Plc. Hrt Finance Lc reported 18,153 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Blackrock invested in 29.63 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation stated it has 256,892 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 13,966 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com reported 380 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 206 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 0.48% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tcw Group holds 0.01% or 37,400 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 628,016 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was made by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 19,364 shares to 89,318 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,016 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jag Management Llc owns 2.35% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 271,227 shares. 30,795 were reported by Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.33% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M&R Mgmt stated it has 2,550 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 69,020 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.68% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 119,472 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 0.14% stake. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 67,772 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 94 shares. St James Ltd Liability Co accumulated 656,730 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 0.04% or 1,072 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.