Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holds Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG); Nomura Holdings Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $76.47 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 42,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 71,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.95 million, down from 113,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 16.93M shares traded or 153.71% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Llc invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 34,885 shares. Tortoise Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 755,375 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 82,867 shares. Texas-based Cushing Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 36,012 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd accumulated 395,500 shares. King Luther Capital Management reported 5.16M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 20,350 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt stated it has 13,338 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 30,057 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 121,735 shares or 0.85% of the stock.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9,068 shares to 38,994 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,978 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Llc has 140 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Bank & Communications has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Investors Management has 3,422 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Addison holds 1.18% or 873 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 45,916 shares. Central Corporation has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Ltd Liability Company owns 859 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Management Ltd Llc Nj owns 10,012 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Park Oh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Advsrs Limited Co reported 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 230 shares. Putnam Fl Investment stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.