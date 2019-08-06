Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Raised; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.38 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.15. About 3.96 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 825,868 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.22 million for 21.39 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 700,132 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.43 million shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 3,716 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canandaigua Bank And Com stated it has 10,325 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 328,188 shares. Green Square Capital accumulated 35,218 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,617 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 83,156 shares. Regions Corporation reported 1,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 451,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 26,898 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 4,396 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Appoints Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “High-Performing Nuance Enterprise Partners Recognized for Notable Achievements – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Biometrics Saved Enterprises $1B in Fraud in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What To Do In A Sea Of Red? Building A Long-Term Position In Salesforce – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,441 shares. Tompkins holds 0.06% or 1,956 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 43,953 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.96 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.16% or 45,025 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 2,002 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hilltop Holdg reported 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buckingham holds 34,547 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 77,494 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co stated it has 4.21M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors has 64,902 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hanseatic reported 3,825 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 531,110 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of stock. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. $1.03 million worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,359 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,087 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG).