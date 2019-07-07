Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Increased by $688,090; At&T (T) Stock Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake by $928,016

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,795 shares to 5,587 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,991 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 41 sales for $35.98 million activity. $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $735,149 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,414 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 10. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million. Another trade for 456 shares valued at $68,011 was made by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

