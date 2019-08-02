Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) Cut by $530,460 as Valuation Declined; American Airls Group (AAL) Holding Upped by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 44,752 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 50,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 3.01M shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 8.01 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 159,155 shares. 500 were reported by First Manhattan. Cornerstone owns 228 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 45,996 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuwave Inv Limited Com stated it has 0.45% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 65,848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,850 were reported by Westpac Bk. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 317,894 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Ares Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 91,120 shares. 8,804 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jnba Advsrs owns 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Com has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.48 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Insur Tx accumulated 0.37% or 78,615 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com holds 6,673 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 28,231 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance accumulated 3.81M shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 20,066 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 287,625 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 23,971 shares. 2,686 are owned by Bender Robert &. Regal Inv Advsr Llc invested in 0.87% or 47,574 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 78,833 shares. Viking Fund Lc holds 46,000 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic owns 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,333 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.86% or 77,584 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 46,534 shares.

