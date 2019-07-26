Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del Com (STL) by $3.05 Million as Shares Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose While Fidelity National Financial Cut Its Holding by $13.00 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 6.28 million shares traded or 101.91% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del Com (STL) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 169,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,076 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 522,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 3.13M shares traded or 60.34% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,950 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Palouse Mngmt Inc holds 13,836 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Com owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Second Curve Cap Lc accumulated 231,200 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 595,890 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 773,232 shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 82,540 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 66,687 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 660,448 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 19.97 million shares. Franklin Resource has 31,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 209,983 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.1% stake. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 22,500 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.