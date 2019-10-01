Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $539,448 as Valuation Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Blue Fin Capital Decreased Its Stake

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 30,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56 million, down from 94,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, down from 22,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51 million and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 3,142 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca holds 6,739 shares. Bruce invested in 3.7% or 87,600 shares. Moreover, Shoker Counsel Inc has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 928,865 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.38% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 19,645 are held by Lincluden Management Limited. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 66,240 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 9,567 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 3.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipswich Investment Management invested in 3% or 47,419 shares. Martin Lc holds 5.36% or 107,789 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple iPhone 11 seeing ‘decent’ demand – UBS – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple iPad shipments start tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Wants to Go to the Movies – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Finally Gets iPhone Pricing Right in a Crucial Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,003 shares to 175,586 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Invest Associate stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 35.74M are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Canyon Advisors Ltd accumulated 302,572 shares. Lmr Prns Llp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,572 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 4,350 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 42,757 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 17,523 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,791 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 209,502 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Keystone Fincl Planning has 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.6% or 57,948 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).