Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Prologics (PLD) Stake by $422,166; Share Price Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake by $2.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 52,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 257,307 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, down from 309,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 354,747 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 1.09M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,471 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.12% or 64,606 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank owns 66,053 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 841,482 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 361 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc reported 4,087 shares. Putnam Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,867 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,502 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 798 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5,464 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 219,300 are owned by Bamco Ny.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 4,668 shares to 25,991 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 12,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,792 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).