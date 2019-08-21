Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Halliburton Company (HAL) by $387,846; As Imax (IMAX) Market Value Declined, Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Lowered Its Position

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 186,467 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 24,981 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 38,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 8.24 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14

