Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $688,090; Sensato Investors Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased Salesforce Com (CRM) stake by 19.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc acquired 4,355 shares as Salesforce Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc holds 27,035 shares with $4.28 million value, up from 22,680 last quarter. Salesforce Com now has $125.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

Sensato Investors Llc increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 170.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc acquired 58,000 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 92,051 shares with $11.67 million value, up from 34,051 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.89B valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 3.36 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Cap Lc owns 521,313 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Com reported 109,852 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 84,097 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 87,425 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com reported 110,317 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 454,209 shares. Pnc Fincl Services owns 170,029 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moore LP invested 0.73% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). L & S holds 25,323 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 575,028 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 40,400 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation reported 3,502 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coatue Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.92M shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 27.09% above currents $143.88 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, March 4. Monness has “Buy” rating and $172 target. Societe Generale maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $186 target. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,842 shares to 42,920 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 8,928 shares and now owns 35,846 shares. Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx has $150 highest and $115 lowest target. $134.50’s average target is 26.37% above currents $106.43 stock price. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Friday, March 29. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) stake by 86,505 shares to 514,610 valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) stake by 42,921 shares and now owns 121,433 shares. Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) was reduced too.