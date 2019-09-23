Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) Holding by $669,130; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose While Bokf Cut Stake

Bokf decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 44,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 48,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 608,871 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 59,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 1.09M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 37,200 shares to 60,200 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 152,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 71,535 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc owns 14,612 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1,758 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 351 are held by Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Llc. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 3,370 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 107,120 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 151,221 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cornerstone Inc holds 386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Srb has 4,025 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential owns 0.07% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 370,143 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,348 activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,635 are owned by Murphy Capital Inc. Monarch Capital Inc owns 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,875 shares. 436,266 were reported by Sei. 15,543 were reported by Gsa Capital Prns Llp. Hallmark Mgmt Inc holds 1,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 22,454 shares. Jnba reported 800 shares stake. Pacific Glob Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 113,663 were reported by Badgley Phelps Bell. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 2,022 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim has 16,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp owns 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,211 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.57% or 14,450 shares. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).