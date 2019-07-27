Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $362,700 as Shares Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $19.73 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 72,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,035 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,661 shares to 4,753 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,462 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 136,838 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $47.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 188,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.18 million was made by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 11. Leonard Michael S also sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8. $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5.