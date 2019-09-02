Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) as Share Value Declined; As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 443,881 shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 14,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 19,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.17% or 234,581 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 0.04% or 4,850 shares. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 23,989 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Motco invested in 0.45% or 53,324 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.35% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Mercantile Trust owns 5,584 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Company invested in 13,996 shares. Hsbc Public Llc holds 666,926 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc stated it has 0.7% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Colony reported 5,711 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 19,779 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd reported 3,715 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 1.96M shares. 64,410 were reported by Smith Graham Communication Invest Advsr Lp.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $693.29 million for 10.88 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. 2,651 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares with value of $130,283 were bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

More recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.