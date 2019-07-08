Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Cut Masco (MAS) Stake as Market Value Rose; Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Position in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) as Share Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 92,312 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,990 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 14,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 567,764 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 28,824 shares. Water Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 65,193 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management invested in 0.61% or 28,860 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Iowa National Bank & Trust reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Da Davidson Comm holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 21,067 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Northern has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited stated it has 6,980 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 53,017 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 4,600 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 10,559 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 194,967 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 6,300 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 149,872 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,356 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com invested in 11,465 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 20,875 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.1% stake. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 537,835 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Highlander Cap Lc reported 148 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 71 shares. 11,811 were reported by Navellier & Assoc Inc. American Intl Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 7,461 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 143,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. CARRIERI MICHAEL had sold 25,000 shares worth $489,125 on Thursday, February 7.