Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose; Altfest L J & Company Lifted Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $300,366

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 86.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,583 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, up from 1,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $290.7. About 1.43M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 214.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 7,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 10,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 3,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 2.59 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 29/04/2018 – WorleyParsons Says JV Wins Five-Year BP Contract on Khazzan Facility; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,260 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 22,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,850 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Energy Congress kicks off – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: The Dividend Is 6.78% Making This Supermajor A Steal – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BP a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,482 shares to 20,850 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,060 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 4,452 are held by Transamerica Financial Advisors Incorporated. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv holds 2,583 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 785 shares stake. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 5,149 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Inc has 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 677,472 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Regent Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,485 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,813 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,145 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Co holds 0.03% or 2,231 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Inc accumulated 2.49% or 21,035 shares. Wright Invsts Service holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,677 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested in 10,000 shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.82% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virgin Australia swings axe as loss puts focus on costs – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caltex Australia reports drop in half-year profit, to cut costs – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UBS Group Displays Prudent Cost Management: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Honda (HMC) Hit by Operating Costs, Collaboration a Tailwind – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis’ blindness therapy Luxturna – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.