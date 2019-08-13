Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $362,700; Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by $3.08 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 5.54 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 43,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 140,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 183,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 1.21 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,998 shares to 31,069 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,757 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.83 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

