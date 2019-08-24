Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $362,700; Market Valuation Declined; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position Increased by Par Capital Management Inc

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 7.78 million shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.70M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,886 shares to 33,405 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,087 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. Shares for $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73M shares to 314,900 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.