Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Decreased Suntrust Banks (STI) Position By $1.20 Million; Shorts at ZELDA THERAPEUTICS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ZLDAF) Raised By 51.28%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 28.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,321 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc holds 50,598 shares with $3.00M value, down from 70,919 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $26.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.53M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS

ZELDA THERAPEUTICS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) had an increase of 51.28% in short interest. ZLDAF’s SI was 59,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 51.28% from 39,200 shares previously. With 161,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ZELDA THERAPEUTICS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)’s short sellers to cover ZLDAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.049 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zelda Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a range of cannabinoid formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company has market cap of $36.74 million. The firm is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has strategic alliances with Knop Laboratories and CannPal Pty Ltd; and partnerships with AusCann Limited and Aunt ZeldaÂ’s Inc, as well as the ComplutensÃ© University, the Curtin University, and the Telethon Kids Institute.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.70 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 13.51% above currents $60.79 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $68 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11.