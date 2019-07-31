Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Decreased Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding By $1.20 Million; Si Financial Group Has 1.36 Sentiment

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 28.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,321 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc holds 50,598 shares with $3.00 million value, down from 70,919 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $29.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 3.45 million shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Si Financial Group Inc (SIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 30 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 22 reduced and sold their holdings in Si Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.58 million shares, down from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Si Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $174.90 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 399.42% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Take Two's Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "After "Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq" published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire" on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Netflix's Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool" published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger With Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. for 106,392 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 90,566 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 204,957 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 512,352 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69.80’s average target is 5.53% above currents $66.14 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 8. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Macquarie Research. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 to “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28M for 11.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.