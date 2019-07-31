Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $879,384; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Market Value Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Lifted Its Holding

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, up from 82,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 65,965 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 77,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 2.24M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 0.21% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 20,189 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Everence stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 282,107 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Sunbelt Inc has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 589,709 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman has 133,707 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 5,610 shares. Holderness Invs Com has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mraz Amerine And stated it has 25,373 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 3,416 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Clendening John S bought 900 shares worth $199,007.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 129,472 shares to 549,016 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 38,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,368 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.