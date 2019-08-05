Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut By $331,695 Its Masco (MAS) Stake; CAPTOR CAP COMMON SHARES (CPTRF) Shorts Up By 262.86%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 58.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,505 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc holds 5,990 shares with $235,000 value, down from 14,495 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.47M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

CAPTOR CAP CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) had an increase of 262.86% in short interest. CPTRF’s SI was 38,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 262.86% from 10,500 shares previously. With 23,700 avg volume, 2 days are for CAPTOR CAP CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)’s short sellers to cover CPTRF’s short positions. The stock increased 26.05% or $0.1732 during the last trading session, reaching $0.838. About 9,400 shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 17.16% above currents $39.97 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Jefferies maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. Nomura maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ameritas Partners reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Earnest holds 1.08 million shares. Buckingham Capital Incorporated invested in 250,060 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.32% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 553,222 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.85M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,063 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Co owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 10,000 are held by Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Com Nj. Conning invested in 0.01% or 6,431 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 418,137 shares. Everence has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moneta Gp Inv Limited Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 560 shares. Bluestein R H And Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Captor Capital to acquire majority ownership in Michigan cannabis opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Captor Capital Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX® Best Market – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q&A: SOL Global’s CEO Brady Cobb Chats About The Brave New World Of Cannabis Investing – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hemp Stocks: A Look At Leading Public Hemp Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Captor Capital Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $35.74 million. The firm provides recreational and medical marijuana based products through its retail stores. It currently has negative earnings. It offers marijuana edibles, topicals, tinctures, concentrates, and pharmaceutical grade cannabis vape oils.