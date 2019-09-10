Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); Lvz Advisors Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 269,852 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $150.15. About 2.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" on Tuesday; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – MOODY'S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $104.34 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499.

