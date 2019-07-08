Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; As Globant S A (GLOB) Valuation Rose, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $7.63 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $152.28. About 2.15M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 107,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,312 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 194,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 127,249 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina Country ETFs: A Mirage Of Strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Delta Air Lines, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Choice Hotels International, GNC, RealPage, and Globant SA â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Globant Promotes Alejandro Scannapieco as EVP & General Manager of US East Region and Transitions the CFO Role to Juan Urthiague – PR Newswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Globant Report Highlights Advantages of Implementing Blockchain Technology to Help Drive Business Goals – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Envestnet Asset has 54,008 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 3,859 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Da Davidson accumulated 4,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 9,097 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 7,601 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier & Associate invested 0.21% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company owns 48,220 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 64.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 108,219 shares to 450,033 shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 247,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 38 sales for $34.39 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,051 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Shares for $941,979 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by Allanson Joe. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,425 were reported by Chilton Management Limited Liability. Riverpark Limited Liability holds 1.9% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,662 shares. 64,379 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,571 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 8,300 are owned by Ellington Llc. Carlson LP has 163,454 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 279,780 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 159,017 shares. Creative Planning holds 69,430 shares. Prudential Public Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 29,291 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 1.29M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sigma Planning holds 0.24% or 26,602 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 334 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 23,505 shares to 16,055 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,967 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).