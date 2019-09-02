Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Prologics (PLD) as Share Value Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose While Private Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $470,250

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 4,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 4.83 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sun Life Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 195 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co reported 0.8% stake. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 905 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.24% or 33,646 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Com has 22,598 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Waddell Reed reported 0.7% stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 10.42M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication has 28,539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comm Bank invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,046 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 12,236 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,435 shares to 3,563 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 22,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adidas Slips, Lyft Climbs, Uber Earnings & Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63M for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 107,196 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz Limited accumulated 2.64% or 52,492 shares. 1.62 million were accumulated by Security Rech & Mngmt Incorporated. Bancorporation has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 42,018 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 530,778 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Korea Inv accumulated 0.06% or 189,255 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 83,210 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 202,220 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 7,057 shares. 181,611 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 10,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 138,669 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Lc has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.17% stake.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.