Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Both Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.33 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 8.07 N/A 0.29 109.09

Table 1 demonstrates Hudson Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Technologies Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, Kornit Digital Ltd. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hudson Technologies Inc. Its rival Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Hudson Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 162.33% at a $1.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential downside is -2.91%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 87.5% respectively. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance while Kornit Digital Ltd. has 66.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.