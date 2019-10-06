Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Since Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 -0.05 24.39M -1.33 0.00 Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 1.08M -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 4,083,375,188.35% -75.2% -23% Ideal Power Inc. 28,831,522.46% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Technologies Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Ideal Power Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hudson Technologies Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 61.54% at a $1.05 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Ideal Power Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ideal Power Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.