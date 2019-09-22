Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -1.33 0.00 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 highlights Hudson Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Hudson Technologies Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Colfax Corporation’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Hudson Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.89% and an $1.05 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Colfax Corporation is $33, which is potential 15.79% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Hudson Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Colfax Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 19.87% respectively. About 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance while Colfax Corporation has 32.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.