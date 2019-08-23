Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Touches $0.31 Low on Aug, 23; GWG Holdings Has 3 Sentiment

GWG Holdings (GWGH) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 2 sold and decreased equity positions in GWG Holdings. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 71,842 shares, down from 101,629 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding GWG Holdings in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $0.29 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $13.39M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.20 million less. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.0188 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3141. About 559,849 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 1.87M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 17 shares. Blackrock holds 807,183 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 4.18M shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 387,532 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 2.58M shares in its portfolio. Perritt Inc holds 0.56% or 780,540 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 18,242 shares. Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Geode Limited Com invested in 0% or 264,718 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Vanguard Grp reported 1.05M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hudson Technologies has $1.5 highest and $0.6000 lowest target. $1.05’s average target is 234.29% above currents $0.3141 stock price. Hudson Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”. The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Craig Hallum.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hudson Technologies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Receives $8.9 Million Settlement From Airgas – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) CEO Kevin Zugibe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.39 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

More notable recent GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GWG Holdings, Inc. Prereleases Selected Preliminary Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GWG Holdings to Conduct its 2018 and Q1 2019 Earnings Webcast/Conference Call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GWG Holdings Inc (GWGH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GWG Holdings Added to the Russell 2000 Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. The company has market cap of $300.27 million. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from clients in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 6,309 shares traded. GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) has risen 125.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GWGH News: 23/05/2018 – GWG Holdings Announces Election of New Bd Member Thomas J. Donohue, Jr., Retirement of Bd Member C.H. Maguire; 15/03/2018 – GWG Holdings to Report 2017 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Loss $10.8M; 10/05/2018 – The Sabes Fund for Genomics and Life Epigenetics Announce 2018 Winners of GenoPitch Grants to University of Minnesota Researche; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Impact of GWG Tool on Patient Knowledge; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $2.77; 19/04/2018 – DJ GWG Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWGH); 11/05/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Rev $17.7M; 10/05/2018 – The Sabes Fund for Genomics and Life Epigenetics Announce 2018 Winners of GenoPitch Grants to University of Minnesota Researchers