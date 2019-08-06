Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Reaches $0.53 1 Year Low; Clearone (CLRO) Has 0.83 Sentiment

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.51 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.53 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.70M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $0.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $908,120 less. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.0176 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5329. About 546,499 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.90 million. The firm offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56 million for 2.22 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.70 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

