Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Reaches $0.52 Yearly Low; Homestreet Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.50 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.52 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.21 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $0.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $888,520 less. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5214. About 66,420 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities

Homestreet Inc (HMST) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 53 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 53 decreased and sold their stakes in Homestreet Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 19.61 million shares, down from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Homestreet Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 3.4% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. for 564,777 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 36,000 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 570,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.06% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 784,144 shares.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $721.78 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 38.54 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 1,557 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.83M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 2.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 1.05M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.08% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Robotti Robert accumulated 13,950 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) or 225,325 shares. Moreover, Granahan Investment Inc Ma has 0.14% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 1.34 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 0.01% or 79,236 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 104,500 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 2.58 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 2.22 million shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 2.52% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Bard holds 0.79% or 812,600 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 18,242 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.21 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

