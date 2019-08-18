Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Reaches $0.40 1 Year Low; Last Week Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has GBX 4300 highest and GBX 2900 lowest target. GBX 3696’s average target is 8.10% above currents GBX 3419 stock price. Wizz Air Holdings Plc had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by HSBC. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold”. See Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3700.00 New Target: GBX 4300.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3450.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3345.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3345.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 3700.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4300.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3600.00 Maintain

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.38 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.40 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $17.04M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $0.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $852,050 less. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4. About 657,959 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 18,242 shares. Perritt Cap reported 0.56% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). 13,950 are held by Robotti Robert. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 0% or 11,793 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 2.22 million shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 92,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). 190,134 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Ltd. Bard Assocs Incorporated stated it has 812,600 shares. Fil reported 0.01% stake. State Street has 29,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 638,602 shares in its portfolio.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.04 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hudson Technologies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Receives $8.9 Million Settlement From Airgas – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hudson Technologies has $1.5 highest and $0.6000 lowest target. $1.05’s average target is 162.50% above currents $0.4 stock price. Hudson Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) rating on Monday, August 12. Roth Capital has “Neutral” rating and $0.6000 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”.

The stock increased 0.89% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3419. About 94,364 shares traded. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 3.51 billion GBP. The firm offers approximately 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio.